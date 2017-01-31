Rocker on the mend in hospital
FRIENDS of Steve Grimmett, who had to have part of his leg amputated after falling ill on tour in Ecuador, have rallied together to organise a fundraising gig for the musician once he is well enough to fly home. Steve, 57 who lives in West Swindon , was only seven days into a five week tour of South America when he started to feel unwell, resulting in all future gigs with his band Grim Reaper being put on hold indefinitely.
