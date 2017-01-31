Quebec suspect seen as nerdy outcast,' fan of France's right-wing Le Pen

The French-Canadian student charged in a shooting spree that killed six people at a Quebec City mosque was known in online circles as a supporter of far-right French politician Marine Le Pen and described by a former classmate as a "nerdy outcast." Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, the sole suspect in Sunday night's shooting, was charged on Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder with a restricted weapon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.