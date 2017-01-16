Portlaoise rock band take to the stag...

Portlaoise rock band take to the stage Strength in Numbers in Kavanaghs

Read more: Leinster Express

Portlaoise rock band Strength In Numbers are set to take to the stage of Kavanaghs on Main Street this Friday, January 20. Strength In Numbers have been making music together for the last three decades and to mark that milestone they have been in the studio working hard on their new album, '30 Years On', which was released last September. The band also kindly donated all proceeds from their single 'Better Days Ahead' to Pieta House which offers one to one therapeutic counselling.

Chicago, IL

