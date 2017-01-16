Portlaoise rock band take to the stage Strength in Numbers in Kavanaghs
Portlaoise rock band Strength In Numbers are set to take to the stage of Kavanaghs on Main Street this Friday, January 20. Strength In Numbers have been making music together for the last three decades and to mark that milestone they have been in the studio working hard on their new album, '30 Years On', which was released last September. The band also kindly donated all proceeds from their single 'Better Days Ahead' to Pieta House which offers one to one therapeutic counselling.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec 27
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC