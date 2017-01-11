Ozzy Osbourne Hears Isolated Randy Rhoads "Crazy Train" Solo for First Time in 36 Years
Ozzy Osbourne recently heard the raw, unmixed master tape of his hit song "Crazy Train" for the first time since he recorded it on March 22, 1980. And by all appearances, it was an emotional moment for the heavy metal legend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec 27
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC