New hard rock/metal fest Las Rageous coming to downtown Las Vegas

Downtown Las Vegas is about to become "Bat Country," at least for a couple of days this spring.Las Rageous, a brand-new hard rock/metal festival, makes its high-decibel debut April 21 and 22, with a lineup including heavy hitters Avenged Sevenfold , Godsmack, Breaking Benjamin, Anthrax, Killswitch Engage, Mastodon, Eagles of Death Metal, Vegas' Escape The Fate and others.Encompassing two square blocks downtown at Third Street and Carson Avenue, just south of the D Las Vegas, Las Rageous will feature two stages, a food truck village and a freakshow motif with wandering performers and installation pieces.Welcome to LAS RAGEOUS! April 21 & 22 in the heart of downtown Vegas! Early bird tickets start at just $99! Tix at https://t.co/sJXnTZsnCspic.twitter.com/Yi4sjEP5jA- LasRageous January 30, 2017Las Rageous will run from 4 p.m. to midnight each day, with headliners going on at 10 p.m."Rock ... (more)

