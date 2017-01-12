NAMM Concert! Ronnie Montrose Remembered

Iconic American rock guitarist Ronnie Montrose will be saluted by a stellar rock star line-up whose own careers were influenced by the legendary and powerful Montrose sound at Ronnie Montrose Remembered - one of the most talked about shows of NAMM 2017. This celebratory concert highlighting Montrose's career will feature his greatest hits from early Montrose, Edgar Winter, Van Morrison, Gamma, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar Player.