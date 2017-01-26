Mystery of man found on moors finally...

Mystery of man found on moors finally solved year after body found

Read more: ITV

The identity of a mystery man found dead on a Manchester hillside after catching a train from London more than a year ago has finally been revealed. David Lytton, 67, who had travelled to London from Pakistan two days before his death, was discovered fully clothed and lying on the ground above Dove Stone Reservoir on Saddleworth Moor in December 2015.

Chicago, IL

