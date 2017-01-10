Metallica's Next Album Won't Take Eig...

Metallica's Next Album Won't Take Eight Years, Says James Hetfield

Metallica 's 10th studio album Hardwired...to Self-Destruct finally arrived last year, a long eight years after their prior effort, Death Magnetic , was released in 2008. According to frontman James Hetfield , the next Metallica album shouldn't take as long.

Chicago, IL

