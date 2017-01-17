Metallica's Lars Ulrich: Music Not 'Terribly Inspiring...

As heavy metal's most enduring acts enjoy sustained success, the question of "Who will be the next Metallica ?" repeatedly pops up as fans wonder if they'll ever see another metal act dominate on the global stage like the thrash vets have. While Metallica's Robert Trujillo told us bands like Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira may be in line to carry the torch, drummer Lars Ulrich appears less certain about the future of music.

