Metallica's Kirk Hammett on Crafting 'Hardwired'...
Kirk Hammett was the guest on Full Metal Jackie's radio show over the weekend. The Metallica guitarist discussed the band's new album, 'Hardwired To Self-Destruct,' recalled a scary situation at the Monsters of Rock concert in 1988 and talked about touring in support of the new disc over the next two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec 27
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC