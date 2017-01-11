Metallica's James Hetfield on Repairing Relationship With...
When Metallica , Slayer , Megadeth and Anthrax joined forces for select concerts billed as the "Big 4," it was a concrete move that signaled that the longstanding feud between Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine and his former Metallica bandmates was indeed over. But how did this whole endeavor come to be? Metallica frontman James Hetfield revealed how he got the ball rolling while guesting on Marc Maron's WTF podcast .
