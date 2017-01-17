Metallica's Hetfield Narrates A Documentary About Porn Addiction [News]
Metallica frontman James Hetfield has been announced as the narrator of a documentary film about porn addiction called "Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly." The press release reads: "In 'Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly,' Hunt dissects the impact of pornography on societies around the globe, from how it affects the brain of the individual, to how modern technology leads to greater exposure to youth, to watching it tear a family apart.
