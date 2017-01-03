Metallica's "Atlas, Rise!" Covered By Clips Of James Hetfield...
How can you tell if 2017 is off to a good start? Metallica 's "Atlas, Rise!" is already an internet meme! Taking clips from interviews of frontman James Hetfield just laughing, someone arranged them perfectly in time with the opening of the song. Apparently this isn't the only "laugh" cover featuring Hetfield's signature giggles.
