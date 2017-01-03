Metallica Dissects "Moth into Flame" in "Song Exploder" Podcast

Metallica dives deep into the background of their single "Moth into Flame" in a new episode of the Song Exploder podcast . In discussing "Moth into Flame," frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich talk about how the Master of Puppets track "Disposable Heroes" influenced their songwriting approach and how the playing style of Mastodon 's Brann Dailor inspired Ulrich's own drum fills.

