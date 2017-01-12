Metallica Debuts Two a oeHardwireda Songs During First World Tour Date
Metallica played the first date of their worldwide tour in support of their new album Hardwiredto Self-Destruct today in Seoul, South Korea. The show saw the live debut of the album's songs "Halo on Fire" and "Now That We're Dead."
