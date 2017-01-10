Metallica Confirmed for 'Very Special and Unique' 2017 Grammy Performance

Metallica have announced that they will be among the artists performing at next month's Grammy Awards , which will be broadcast live on CBS Sunday, Feb. 12. The band further promises that they have something "very special and unique" planned for their appearance. As you may remember, they set the bar pretty high on the show three years ago, performing "One" together with classical pianist Lang Lang .

