Metallica celebrates Hong Kong arrival with songs banned during mainland dates
Hong Kong metalheads showed up in their thousands to witness thrash titans Metallica's first ever show in the city last night. After greeting a sea of devil's horns with a hearty "lay ho!", the US rockers blew the roof off the sold-out AsiaWorld-Expo with a lengthy setlist of classics, as well as songs from new album Hardwired ... to Self Destruct.
