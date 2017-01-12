Metallica, Bowie and Springsteen Among the Nominees for 2017 "NME" Awards
Metallica , the late David Bowie and Bruce Springsteen are among the many artists who have been nominated for the 2017 NME Awards. The metal legends received a nod for the Best International Band prize; Bowie, aptly, is in the running for the Hero of the Year award; and Springsteen's memoir Born to Run scored a nod for the Best Book honor.
