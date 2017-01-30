Metallica, Beck, Sting and the Chains...

Metallica, Beck, Sting and the Chainsmokers to headline the Palladium next week

Citi has partnered with promoting giant Live Nation to create the Citi Sound Vault, a live music platform for Citi card holders that allow access to major artists in intimate venues, meet-and-greets and backstage access for the ultimate concert experience. The program kicks off in Los Angeles during Grammy week at the Hollywood Palladium , Feb. 8-12, and includes performances by Sting , Beck , the Chainsmokers and Metallica .

