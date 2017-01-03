Metal Hammer and Classic Rock magazines to be saved from closure
Metal Hammer, Prog and Classic Rock magazines have been saved from closure, after being purchased by Future Publishing for the price of A 800,000. 73 staff were put out of work and reportedly told they would not be paid for the month of December, when parent company Team Rock went bankrupt .
