Loudwire Podcast #12 - Pantera's Rex Brown + Photographer...

We had the pleasure of inviting Pantera bassist Rex Brown onto the Loudwire Podcast when he and longtime photographer Joe Giron were promoting the magnificent new photo book A Vulgar Display of Pantera . The book is positively packed with images from Pantera's history, extending all the way back to the early '80s when the band was playing the bar circuit, decked out in infamous glam attire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.