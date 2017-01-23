Logan shock: 'Wolverine is DYING' con...

Logan shock: 'Wolverine is DYING' confirms Hugh Jackman

2017-01-23

Since the first Logan trailer for Jackman's ninth and final outing as Wolverine landed last year, X-Men fans have been very worried about the superhero.Most significant of all was a shot of Logan covered in scars, wounds that used to heal instantly.Now in a recent interview with Empire, Jackman has confirmed that Wolverine is in fact slowly dying. Jackman said: "The adamantium will eventually kill him."

