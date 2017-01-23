Life Cast: Who Is Joining Ryan Reynol...

Life Cast: Who Is Joining Ryan Reynolds And Jake Gyllenhaal On This Deadly Space Mission?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cinema Blend News

Any film set on a space station or an equivalent brings the best out of its ensemble. The cast of Alien, The Martian, Interstellar, Apollo 13, Serenity , and Prometheus each excelled because of their tight quarters and the fact that any tiny problem is immediately exacerbated when you're in a tight, metal abode thousands of miles from any other human being.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec 27 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov '16 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,798 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,749

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC