Left, Steve Grimmett with his wife Millie in hospital in Ecuador.

10 hrs ago Read more: Swindon Advertiser

FRIENDS of Steve Grimmett, who had to have part of his leg amputated after falling ill on tour in Ecuador, have rallied together to organise a fundraising gig for the musician once he is well enough to fly home. Steve, 57 who lives in West Swindon , was only seven days into a five week tour of South America when he started to feel unwell, resulting in all future gigs with his band Grim Reaper being put on hold indefinitely.

