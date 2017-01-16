KISS and Ozzy Osbourne Among Headliners for the 2017 Chicago Open Air Festival

KISS and Ozzy Osbourne are heading to the Windy City this summer to headline the 2017 Chicago Open Air festival, which will takes place July 14 to July 16. KISS will take the main stage to close out the fest's first day, while the Metal Madman will be the event's final performer on the 16th. Meanwhile, Korn will serve as the July 15 headliner.

