KISS and Ozzy Osbourne Among Headliners for the 2017 Chicago Open Air Festival
KISS and Ozzy Osbourne are heading to the Windy City this summer to headline the 2017 Chicago Open Air festival, which will takes place July 14 to July 16. KISS will take the main stage to close out the fest's first day, while the Metal Madman will be the event's final performer on the 16th. Meanwhile, Korn will serve as the July 15 headliner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTGL-FM Lincoln.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec 27
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC