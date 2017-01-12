Kirk Hammett: "The 300 Riffs I Lost o...

Kirk Hammett: "The 300 Riffs I Lost on My Cellphone Probably Weren't That Good After All"

Kirk Hammett says the hundreds of riff ideas he lost when he forgot his cellphone in a cab probably weren't that good after all. As many fans will recall, Hammett had recorded, by his estimate, between 250 and 300 riff ideas onto his cell phone when he accidentally left the device in a cab while in Denmark.

