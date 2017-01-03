King Diamond playing 'Abigail' in full at Psycho Las Vegas
The 2017 edition of the Psycho Las Vegas festival was already super stacked, and now it just got even more exciting. King Diamond was added as a headliner, and he'll be playing 1987's Abigail in full .
