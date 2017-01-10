Jim Cramer: The 'Reign of Terror' Aga...

Jim Cramer: The 'Reign of Terror' Against Airlines Is Over

Read more: TheStreet.com

The airline group is the 'most exciting' to watch on Thursday morning, with shares of Southwest Airlines in the lead, surging nearly 7% on its 2016 fourth quarter results, TheStreet's Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" earlier today. "The story in the quarter is mainly just a strengthening of demand post-election," Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said on CNBC 's "Squawk Box" today.

Chicago, IL

