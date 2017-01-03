Jihadists 'plotting terror attack in ...

Jihadists 'plotting terror attack in capital' arrested

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Star

The authorities said when the pair were held in Madrid, Spain, last Wednesday that they were suspected of exalting terrorism and had no evidence they were laying the ground for a terror strike, despite the discovery of four AK-47 magazines and ammunition at a property they were using. But an investigating judge who has now remanded them in jail said he believes a group of five men - the two detainees and three Moroccans yet to be arrested - had access to firearms "with the aim of using them to commit a serious terrorist-style act" in Madrid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec 27 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec 18 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec 9 Geezer files 28
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec 6 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov '16 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,948 • Total comments across all topics: 277,606,030

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC