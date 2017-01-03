Israel police: Palestinian truck atta...

Israel police: Palestinian truck attack kills four, wounds 15 in Jerusalem

13 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Israeli police investigates the scene of an attack in Jerusalem yesterday, which killed four people and wounded 15 others. Photo / AP A Palestinian rammed his truck into a group of Israeli soldiers in Jerusalem yesterday, killing four soldiers and wounding 15 others in one of the deadliest attacks of a more than yearlong campaign of violence.

