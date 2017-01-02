ISIS claims responsibility for Istanb...

ISIS claims responsibility for Istanbul night club attack; manhunt still underway

Terror group ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deadly New Year's attack that left at least 39 club patrons and staff dead at an upscale Istanbul nightclub. "In continuation of the blessed operations which ISIS carries out against Turkey, a soldier of the brave caliphate attacked one of the most popular nightclubs while Christians were celebrating their holiday," a statement posted to Twitter reads.

