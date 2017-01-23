Investigators unable to identify body found in Da Iberville shed
Investigators are still trying to determine the identity of a man whose decomposing body was found late Sunday afternoon in a metal shed off Lemoyne Boulevard. "We're checking all our records and local agencies to determine what missing persons they may have," D'Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said.
