Hear 'A Stygian Pyre' By Pillorian, A New Band From Agalloch's John Haughm

When Agalloch broke up last May, it came down to a classic struggle over direction between the band's founder and the musicians who'd made it such a creative and somewhat mystical force in black metal. Aesop Dekker, Don Anderson and Jason Walton have since formed Khorada with Giant Squid's Aaron Gregory, and are currently working on their debut album.

