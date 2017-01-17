Four dead after tornado rips through Hattiesburg area
Four people were killed, roofs were ripped from homes and churches, and trees were torn from the earth early Saturday when a tornado hitting in the dark of night ripped through the Hattiesburg area, officials said. Four people died after the twister blew through the city and surrounding area, said Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict.
