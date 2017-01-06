Fort Lauderdale Shooter Esteban Santiago, A Troubled Man Known to the FBI

Fort Lauderdale airport shooter Esteban Santiago was a troubled man with a history of mental health issues, along with claims of connections to the ISIS terror group, plus possible involvement with the FBI, say media reports of his background. As news about the 26-year-old man rolls out, evidence shows Esteban Santiago to be a veteran of both the Alaska National Guard and the Puerto Rico National Guard.

