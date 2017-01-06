Fort Lauderdale Shooter Esteban Santiago, A Troubled Man Known to the FBI
Fort Lauderdale airport shooter Esteban Santiago was a troubled man with a history of mental health issues, along with claims of connections to the ISIS terror group, plus possible involvement with the FBI, say media reports of his background. As news about the 26-year-old man rolls out, evidence shows Esteban Santiago to be a veteran of both the Alaska National Guard and the Puerto Rico National Guard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec 27
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec 18
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec 13
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14)
|Dec 9
|Geezer files
|28
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC