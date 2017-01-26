Folk music tells West Coast history
Flotsam & Jetsam: Life on the West Coast is a tale about West Coast culture and history told through folk music. The musical revue was created by Ross Desprez and Tobin Stokes, founders of The Other Guys Theatre Company.
