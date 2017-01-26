Father-of-five Gary Henry was electrocuted when truck hit overhead power cables, inquest hears

A man who was "obsessed" with lorries was electrocuted when the crane arm of his truck hit overhead power cables, an inquest has heard. Gary Henry, 52, had been hired to move a metal shipping container at a builders' yard with high-voltage power cables running over it in the village of Frettenham, around six miles north of Norwich, a hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich heard on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.