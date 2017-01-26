Experts Warn President Trump's Refugee Ban Could Backfire: ISIS 'Rubbing Their Hands With Glee'
President Trump signs executive orders in the Hall of Heroes at the Department of Defense on Jan. 27, 2017 in Arlington, VA. on Friday that temporarily bans new U.S. visas for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, in an act the administration says is designed to prevent "terrorist attacks by foreign nationals."
