EntertainmentAaron Lewis, from metal ...

EntertainmentAaron Lewis, from metal to country: 'I'm not going...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Montgomery Advertiser

Aaron Lewis encountered his share of naysayers when he first dipped his toes into country music with his 2011 EP, "Town Line. Aaron Lewis, from metal to country: 'I'm not going anywhere' Aaron Lewis encountered his share of naysayers when he first dipped his toes into country music with his 2011 EP, "Town Line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec 27 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec 18 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec 13 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (Aug '14) Dec '16 Geezer files 28
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov '16 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,794 • Total comments across all topics: 277,856,999

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC