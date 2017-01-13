DOST hikes Setup budget for Zamboanga...

DOST hikes Setup budget for Zamboanga Peninsula to P59.8M

Sun-Star

THE Department of Science and Technology has increased the budget of its Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program by P4 million from P55 million in 2016 to P59.8 million for the Zamboanga Peninsula this 2017. DOST Assistant Regional Director for Field Operation Services Mahmud Kingking said the budget increase will enable them to financially assist 53 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises projects this year.

