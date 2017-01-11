Did FBI do all it could to stop airport gunman? Ex-agent says no

Esteban Santiago broke no laws when he drove to the FBI's Anchorage, Alaska, field office with his infant son and his semi-automatic hand gun in tow and begged for help because he said the CIA had put a chip in his brain that was telling him to join the terrorist group ISIS, the FBI said. The FBI called Anchorage police who took Santiago for a two-day mental-health evaluation, where he was told he might have schizophrenia.

