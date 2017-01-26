Crowbar-Wielding Man Tries to Steal Dog in Eastern Parkway Attack: NYPD
A 24-year-old man was arrested for attacking a 38-year-old man with crowbars on Eastern Parkway , then trying to steal his girlfriend's dog, police said. Kenneth Sapp, 24, faces multiple charges including robbery, menacing and attempted assault stemming from the incident, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DNAInfo.com.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec '16
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC