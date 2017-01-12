Crash Church preaches word of God in ...

Crash Church preaches word of God in Sao Paulo to heavy metal rhythms

Inside a Sao Paulo garage the first chords of a heavy metal song blast out and the lyrics speak of Jesus Christ and salvation. The venue is the Crash Church, an evangelical church attended by rock lovers seeking to learn about the word of God via music.

