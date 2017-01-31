Coroner says the dead deserve to go home, too

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove and administrative assistant Joy Yates work from a small office in Gulfport, where they often find themselves calling dozens of people to locate families of the deceased. D'Iberville police and firefighters worked the evening of Jan. 22 to retrieve a decomposing body from a metal shed behind a vacant house on Lemoyne Boulevard.

