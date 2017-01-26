Cash needed to get sick musician home

THE wife of a musician, who fell ill while on tour in Ecuador and had to have part of his leg amputated, has made a heartfelt plea for people to help bring her husband home. Steve Grimmett, 57 who lives in West Swindon , was only seven days into a five week tour of South America when he started to feel unwell, resulting in all future gigs with his band Grim Reaper being put on hold indefinitely.

