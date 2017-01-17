Can a person travel from Baton Rouge to New Orleans in 10 minutes? Team of LSU students say, 'yes'

Advocate photo by OLIVIA MCCLURE -- From left, LSU mechanical engineering students Connor Joslin, Grant Dietrich, John Babin, Ross Armond and Justin Robbins stand in front of the outer shell of the high-speed Hyperloop pod they designed on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, in the LSU College of Engineering's on-campus machine shop. They will soon take the pod to Hawthorne, California, where they will join about 20 other teams from around the world to test their pods on a Hyperloop track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.