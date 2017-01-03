Brickell bank robbery on Facebook Live
A man who says he's a hostage broadcast another man robbing Navy Federal Bank in Brickell around 5 p.m. Mon., Jan. 9, 2017 on Facebook Live. The robbery suspect says he plans to surrender after giving the money away and makes statements about how he believes the allegations of Russian hacking during the U.S. presidential election will lead to war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
