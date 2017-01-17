Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Alice...

Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Alice in Chains Vets Added to Metal...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud

The all-star Metal Allegiance collective has invited a few more famous friends to join them for their Tribute to Fallen Heroes show in Anaheim, Calif., on Jan. 20. Loudwire reports that the core Metal Allegiance lineup - Winery Dogs drummer Mike Portnoy , Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and bassist Mark Menghi - has added even more special guests to a roster that already included ex- Motrhead drummer Mikkey Dee, Slayer vet Gary Holt, Chris Jericho and Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan . Joining them will be new additions Mike Inez , Richie Faulkner and Vinny Appice - all adding up to what Menghi promises will be "the biggest and craziest MA show to date."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Metal Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea... Dec 27 YourUncleCasey 1
News What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla... Dec '16 Waco1910 11
News OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp... Dec '16 Marco the atheist 16
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 27
News MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake' Dec '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12) Dec '16 T Rump 4
News Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n... Nov '16 BJ Fan 1
See all Metal Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Metal Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,718 • Total comments across all topics: 278,092,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC