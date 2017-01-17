Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Alice in Chains Vets Added to Metal...
The all-star Metal Allegiance collective has invited a few more famous friends to join them for their Tribute to Fallen Heroes show in Anaheim, Calif., on Jan. 20. Loudwire reports that the core Metal Allegiance lineup - Winery Dogs drummer Mike Portnoy , Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and bassist Mark Menghi - has added even more special guests to a roster that already included ex- Motrhead drummer Mikkey Dee, Slayer vet Gary Holt, Chris Jericho and Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan . Joining them will be new additions Mike Inez , Richie Faulkner and Vinny Appice - all adding up to what Menghi promises will be "the biggest and craziest MA show to date."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLZZ-FM Saint Cloud.
Add your comments below
Metal Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Inaugural Party Schedule Has Been Relea...
|Dec 27
|YourUncleCasey
|1
|What we should be asking Donald Trump and Hilla...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|11
|OUTRAGE: Employers CANNOT Require Workers To Sp...
|Dec '16
|Marco the atheist
|16
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|27
|MATTIS: The Iraq war was a 'strategic mistake'
|Dec '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|The 30-year metal reign of Tom Araya and Slayer (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|T Rump
|4
|Sebastian Bach recalls his debauched youth in n...
|Nov '16
|BJ Fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Metal Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC