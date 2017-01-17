Black Sabbath, Judas Priest and Alice in Chains Vets Added to Metal...

The all-star Metal Allegiance collective has invited a few more famous friends to join them for their Tribute to Fallen Heroes show in Anaheim, Calif., on Jan. 20. Loudwire reports that the core Metal Allegiance lineup - Winery Dogs drummer Mike Portnoy , Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick and bassist Mark Menghi - has added even more special guests to a roster that already included ex- Motrhead drummer Mikkey Dee, Slayer vet Gary Holt, Chris Jericho and Winery Dogs bassist Billy Sheehan . Joining them will be new additions Mike Inez , Richie Faulkner and Vinny Appice - all adding up to what Menghi promises will be "the biggest and craziest MA show to date."

