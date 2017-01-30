Atom Egoyan stresses the need to take...

Atom Egoyan stresses the need to take more active part in domestic political processes in Armenia

ArmInfo . Los Angeles hosted a discussion organized by the University of Southern California Institute of Armenian Studies entitled "Celebrity Diplomacy:  Redefining Armenia's Role in the Diaspora" on January 29.  Atom Egoyan, Canadian filmmaker of Armenian origin, said during the  meeting that the results of the upcoming parliamentary elections are  predictable, but unacceptable for Diaspora.

Chicago, IL

