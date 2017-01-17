At Inaugural Balls Trump Talks a Enemies,a Eats Plagiarized CakePastry ...
After stopping by the Oval Office to issue an executive order to dismantle Obamacare , President Trump continued his inaugural celebration with appearances at three balls. At the Freedom Ball and the Liberty Ball, which were both held in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, guests got to see the acts Trump claims he prefers to the A-list talent who snubbed him.
